Meridian Pet of the Week: Scout

Scout, 2, was transferred from a shelter in Utah, surrendered by his family after reportedly escaping with the other dog in the home. During one of his excursions, he may have shaken and killed a small dog (but the circumstances are unknown), and he reportedly has a high-prey drive and went after llamas. Scout has displayed no negative behavior at the Meridian shelter. He needs someone willing to work with him and manage his mental and physical needs. Scout has lived in a foster home with one of the Meridian shelter’s volunteers and her dog for the past week with no trouble. His foster mom says he knows how to sit, shake, lie down and is kennel-trained. He has shown progress in his potty training during the week.
Meet Scout or other dogs at the Meridian Canine Rescue (formerly Meridian Valley Humane Society) and fill out an application. All applications will be considered. The rescue’s new location is 501 E. Scenery Lane, Meridian. Hours are noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Call 794-0944 or go to meridianvalleyhumanesociety.org.
