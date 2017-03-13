Meridian Pet of the Week: Scout

1:41 Idaho kids' big ideas include a 'people cleaner,' energy from mushed banana peels Pause

0:35 Boise State celebrates its NCAA Tournament matchup

4:21 F-35A testing and evaluation at Mountain Home Air Force Base

0:48 Crime Stoppers wants your help to solve series of armed robberies

1:11 Brooke Pahukoa on how Boise State ended up in the NCAA Tournament

1:23 He was "fired," but he's a firm supporter of Trump

0:52 Pizzeria Sazio continues pizza tradition on Vista Avenue

1:13 This Oroville Dam evacuee brought along a month's worth of food

8:15 New Boise State offensive line coach Brad Bedell on 'whirlwind' first days