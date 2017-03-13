Canyon County Pet of the Week: Raul

Raul, 2, is a Rottweiler mix who was recently surrendered to the shelter through no fault of his own. He is house-trained, gets along with some dogs, but will need a cat-free home. He’s a bit strong on the leash, so need someone with a strong grip. He knows the “sit” and “shake” commands and loves treats. He will require a securely fenced yard so that he can run and play safely. He is able to jump up, so he will need a tall fence. He will do better in a home with older children as he can “play nip” at times when he gets excited. He’s sweet, affectionate and loves to receive attention. As always, bring in the whole family and other household dogs for a meet-and-greet prior to adoption. The shelter’s trained staff will properly introduce everyone. Raul is current on his vaccinations, micro-chipped, and neutered.
Raul is in the Dog Adoption wing at the West Valley Humane Society at 5801 Graye Lane in Caldwell. The hours of operation are Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and closed on Sundays. For more information on other adoptable pets visit www.westvalleyhumanesociety.org
