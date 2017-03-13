Ada County Pet of the Week: Franchesca

Franchesca, 1 1/2, is a spayed female domestic shorthair with white and gray markings and golden green eyes. She is a sweet and friendly girl who will start rubbing against your legs as soon as she sees you. She loves to be scratched behind her ears. She still has quite a bit of kitten playfulness and loves to chase after toys. Franchesca does not like other cats and would prefer to be the only animal in the home.
Find Franchesca (#34411076) in the cattery at the Idaho Humane Society, 4775 Dorman St. in Boise. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. Learn more and see other adoptable pets at idahohumanesociety.org.
