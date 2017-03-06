Meridian Pet of the Week: Nala

Nala, 6-7, is spayed, up-to-date on shots and microchipped. She is a shy little girl who does well with dogs and cats. Nala is house- and kennel-trained. Nala would prefer to be around adults, and not kids. It was reported that Nala bit a child, but the records are confusing. She has shown no signs of aggression at the shelter. Nala was previously sheltered at a facility in Arizona, and we know that Nala has been through a lot of upheaval and that explains why she doesn’t like to be picked up from the front and why she’s reluctant to move out of her safe kennel space when she meets new people.
To meet Nala, call the Rescue at 794-0944. Meet Nala or other dogs at the Meridian Canine Rescue (formerly Meridian Valley Humane Society) and fill out an application. All applications will be considered. The rescue is at 191 N. Linder Road in Meridian. Open hours vary; visit meridianvalleyhumanesociety.org or call 794-0944 for times.
