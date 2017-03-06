Canyon County Pet of the Week: Drake

Drake, 6, is a Chihuahua mix with a beautiful tan and white coat. His owner surrendered him for personal reasons. Drake likes to cuddle and enjoys playing with other little dogs. He’s also content lying on his blanket or in a little kennel. He is not a barker. He appears to be house-trained. Drake is a little shy at first. He seems to like men and women equally. He loves to go for walks. Drake is neutered, microchipped and vaccinated. Come on in with the family, including dogs, to meet this sweet boy.
Drake is in the Dog Adoption wing at the West Valley Humane Society at 5801 Graye Lane in Caldwell. The hours of operation are Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and closed on Sundays. For more information on other adoptable pets visit www.westvalleyhumanesociety.org.
