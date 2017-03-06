Ada County Pet of the Week: Junior

Junior, 5, is a 60-pound neutered male black and tan German shepherd-Siberian husky mix. He is rather stoic, but he will warm up and come sit next to you with some encouragement. Junior was rescued from a hoarding situation in central Idaho with a number of other dogs. He needs caring, patient owners who will help him move past the issues brought about by his upbringing. For example, he will need gentle introductions to things that most dogs find normal, such as TV noises and vacuum cleaners. His new owners should reward him for being brave and social, as well as teach him proper manners and obedience commands. He should be kept on leash, crated when alone and never left unsupervised outside until he has become well-acclimated to his new home. He needs a home with just adults or children older than 12.
Find Junior (#34724042) in kennel 403 at the Idaho Humane Society, 4775 Dorman St. in Boise. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. You can learn more and see other adoptable pets at idahohumanesociety.org.
