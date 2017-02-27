Meridian Pet of the Week: Budda

Budda, approximately 4, is a tank of a dog, but he doesn’t seem to know it. He has nice manners, takes treats gently and walks pretty well with a harness. Budda seems to think he’s a hound, so when going on walks, he’ll follow his nose. He will most likely mark much of the journey as well. Budda previously lived in a home with a small child before being surrendered to another shelter. He is reportedly house-trained but very dog-selective.
Meet Budda at the Meridian Canine Rescue (formerly Meridian Valley Humane Society). The rescue’s new location is 501 E. Scenery Lane, Meridian. Hours are noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Call 794-0944 or go to meridianvalleyhumanesociety.org.
