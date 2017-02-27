Canyon County Pet of the Week: Rosco

Roscoe, 4, is a male Australian cattle dog mix who was recently surrendered to the shelter through no fault of his own. He is a bit timid at first, but will warm up nicely. He is house-trained and well-behaved on a leash. He gets along with most dogs, but will need a cat-free home. He knows the “sit” command and loves treats and toys, in addition to people, attention and cuddle time and tummy rubs.
Roscoe is active and energetic, so will need a securely fenced yard for him to run and play safely. He would do better in a home with older children due to his energy level. He is vaccinated, microchipped and neutered.
Roscoe is in the Dog Adoption wing at the West Valley Humane Society, 5801 Graye Lane, Caldwell. The hours of operation are from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and closed on Sundays. For more information on other adoptable pets, go to westvalleyhumanesociety.org.
