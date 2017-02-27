Ada County Pet of the Week: Bambu

Bambu, 10, is a spayed female Siamese mix with tortie lynx point markings and blue eyes. She is a senior girl who was surrendered to the Idaho Humane Society due to inadequate housing in her previous home. She is affectionate and loves to be petted. Bambu would benefit from a healthy diet to lose a couple of pounds. She would love a calm, quiet home of her own and will make a wonderful mellow companion.
Meet Bambu (#34194622) at the Idaho Humane Society, 4775 Dorman St., Boise. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. Learn more and see other adoptable pets at idahohumanesociety.org.
