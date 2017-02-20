Meridian Pet of the Week: Gus

Gus, 12, is a Lab-hound mix. Gus’ foster mom, Lisa, says he’s had a tough life. He was rescued from a shelter a couple of years ago by an elderly couple; each passed away in the last two months, leaving him without a family. He is quiet and gentle. Gus gets around slowly, with a limp from arthritis in his shoulder and damage to a hip. His backend is a little weak and can slide out from under him. He would do best in a home with a lot of carpeting to give him stable footing, and no stairs. Gus is house-trained, doesn’t jump, bark, chew on things or chase cats. Gus would require a home where he can get the extra care an older dog with his issues requires.
Anyone interested can call the shelter at 794-0944. He will remain in foster care until a good home can be found. Meet Gus or other dogs at the Meridian Canine Rescue (formerly Meridian Valley Humane Society) and fill out an application. All applications will be considered. The rescue is at 191 N. Linder Road in Meridian. Open hours vary; visit meridianvalleyhumane society.org or call 794-0944 for times.
Comments