Canyon County Pet of the Week: Roxy

Roxy, 14, is a female border collie mix. She is medium size, weighing 42 pounds. Although she is 14, she is active and energetic. Roxy’s owner surrendered her due to their life changes, which left them unable to care for her. Roxy is affectionate, likes to play fetch, is good with cats, knows “sit” and is leash-trained. She likes treats and loves her belly rubbed. Roxy is not house-trained, so would need someone willing to take the time and effort to help her learn. She needs a warm dry kennel in the winter and plenty of cool shade on hot days. Roxy does have some separation anxiety when left alone for too long, so the ideal new owners might be those who are home a lot of the time.
She can be picky about other dogs, so she would need a meet and greet. The shelter’s trained staff can conduct the introductions. She is vaccinated, spayed and microchipped.
Roxy is in the Dog Adoption wing at the West Valley Humane Society at 5801 Graye Lane in Caldwell. The hours of operation are Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and closed on Sundays. For more information on other adoptable pets visit www.westvalleyhumanesociety.org
