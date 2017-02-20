Ada County Pet of the Week: Nic

Nic, 8, is a 35-pound neutered male brindle shepherd mix. He is a sweet older dog who came to the Idaho Humane Society from Texas. Nic has luxating patellas — abnormally located kneecaps — which cause his knees to bow out and reduce his range of motion. His body has compensated for this long-term condition, but his new owners should be aware that it can cause arthritis and lameness and could require veterinary care in the future. Nic also appears to have had trauma to the right side of his face at some point in his life, but it is not expected to cause any problems for him. He is a happy, friendly boy who will want to cuddle and lean against you. He will happily sit and shake for treats. He gets along well with other dogs and has enjoyed play groups at the shelter.
Meet Nic (#34450033) at the Idaho Humane Society’s PetSmart Everyday Adoption Center, 130 N. Milwaukee St. in Boise. It is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day except Sunday, when it closes at 6 p.m. The main shelter is at 4775 Dorman St. in Boise and open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. Learn more and see other adoptable pets at idahohumane society.org.
