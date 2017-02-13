Meridian Pet of the Week: Sam

Sam, 10, is an 80-pound Lab mix currently living in a foster home. He was previously rescued about five years ago by an elderly couple. Sadly, they passed away a couple of months ago, leaving him without a family. Sam has a lot of spunk and personality. He is quiet, loves people and his foster’s cat. He is house-trained and good being left alone, as long there is no food on counters. Sam is dealing with some hair loss due to thyroid issues and the shelter is working on that. He can be pushy about getting his food and water, but is never mean. Sam is a fun senior dog that just needs a little TLC.
To adopt Sam, call the Rescue at 794-0944. Meet-and-greets will be scheduled through the foster family. Meet Sam or other dogs at the Meridian Canine Rescue (formerly Meridian Valley Humane Society) and fill out an application. All applications will be considered. The rescue is at 191 N. Linder Road in Meridian. Open hours vary; visit meridianvalleyhumanesociety.org or call 794-0944 for times.
Comments