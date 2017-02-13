Canyon County Pet of the Week: Chloe

Chloe, 1, is a Shepherd mix. She is a friendly, playful girl who loves to give and receive affection. She is housetrained, knows the “sit” command and seems to have a friendly interest in other dogs. Being young and energetic, she would love an active family who will take her on adventures and include her in family time. She can jump up at times, however, so would do best in a home without small children, as she could accidentally knock them over. She is spayed, micro-chipped and up to date on her shots.
Chloe is in the Dog Adoption wing at the West Valley Humane Society at 5801 Graye Lane in Caldwell. The hours of operation are Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and closed on Sundays. For more information on other adoptable pets visit www.westvalleyhumanesociety.org
