Ada County Pet of the Week: Cheryl

Cheryl, 7, is a spayed female domestic shorthair with brown tiger stripes and green eyes. She has plenty of personality, and is the perfect mix of sassy and sweet. Cheryl came to the shelter as a stray and has become a staff and volunteer favorite. She enjoys attention and would love to lounge on the couch with her family. She enjoys comfy pillows and blankets. She is a big girl who loves treats but would benefit from a healthy diet to lose a few pounds. She will make a wonderful mellow companion.
Meet Cheryl (#34169867) at the Idaho Humane Society, 4775 Dorman St. in Boise. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. Learn more and see other adoptable pets at idahohumanesociety.org.
Comments