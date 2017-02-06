Meridian Pet of the Week: Indie

Indie, 1 1/2, is a Great Pyrenees rescued from a situation where she had been chained to a tree stump for most of her life. Her foster mom reports that she is now ready for adoption. Indie is potty-trained and toddler-tested, though she might accidentally knock over little ones. She is sociable with humans, decent on leash, is generally OK left alone in the house, though she does have some chewing issues, and is treat-motivated. She’s not a huge fan of the crate, but will go in if needed. She has not been cat-tested. She can be possessive with her food bowl and reactive towards dogs, but does warm up to them eventually.
Call 794-0944 to schedule a meet-and-greet. Meet Indie or other dogs at the Meridian Canine Rescue (formerly Meridian Valley Humane Society) and fill out an application. All applications will be considered. The rescue is located at 191 N. Linder Road in Meridian. Open hours vary; visit meridianvalleyhumanesociety.org or call 794-0944 for times.
