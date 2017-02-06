Canyon County Pet of the Week: Sally

Sally, 10, is a super sweet Beagle mix. She’s house-trained, walks nicely on a leash, and loves to go for walks. She gets along with other dogs, but will need a cat-free home. She knows “sit,” “stay” and “wait.” She loves treats and playing with toys. She loves people and is an active and energetic girl. Sally is up to date on her vaccinations, micro-chipped and spayed.
Sally is in the Dog Adoption wing at the West Valley Humane Society at 5801 Graye Lane in Caldwell. The hours of operation are Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and closed on Sundays. For more information on other adoptable pets visit our website at www.westvalleyhumanesociety.org
