Ada County Pet of the Week: Spirit

Spirit, 5 months, is a 40-pound (and still growing) American pit bull terrier mix. He is a confident, friendly boy with plenty of personality. He loves attention and is eager to greet everyone that he meets. He loves to play with toys and is easily entertained. Since he is still a puppy, he does like to chew, so his new owner should be sure to stock up on a good supply of durable toys. He trains easily using treats, toys and praise and is set to graduate from the Inmate Dog Alliance Project of Idaho training program. He is a confident young dog in need of an equally confident owner who will provide good guidance and clear expectations. With his high energy level, Spirit will also need an active owner. Spirit has good manners, but he is still learning not to be mouthy. Because of this, he needs to be in a home with children old enough to interact with him appropriately and participate in his care. Spirit gets along very well with other dogs.
Anyone interested in adopting Spirit (#33967361) can fill out an IDAPI application at idahohumanesociety.org/programs/idapi/adoption-application. The Idaho Humane Society is at 4775 Dorman St. in Boise and open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. Learn more and see other adoptable pets at idahohumanesociety.org.
