Meridian Pet of the Week: Eliza

Miss Eliza, 7, is a Lab/hound mix who has settled nicely into adulthood. She gets along well with other dogs, knows several commands, is spayed, up-to-date on shots and healthy. Eliza exhibited minimal separation anxiety in her previous household by scratching the door from which her family would leave, but she never chewed or destroyed anything in the house. According to her previous family, Eliza’s perfect day would start with breakfast, as long a walk as you want to take her on, a ride in the car, another walk in the evening and dinner. While on walks, her nose is to the ground and she loves to mark her territory outside on weeds and tall grass. Her favorite toys are her Kong Squeaky tennis balls, and her braided rope for tug-o-war, and her squeaky Panda. Eliza’s one issue is that she is scared and nervous around babies, so a mature household is desired. An ideal home for Eliza may be with a retired couple who can be with her a lot. She is loyal and affectionate companion.
Meet Eliza at the Meridian Canine Rescue (formerly Meridian Valley Humane Society) and fill out an application. All applications will be considered and the adoption coordinator will call the person chosen to adopt the dog after the available date. To meet Eliza and other dogs, visit the Rescue at 191 N. Linder Road in Meridian. Open hours vary; visit meridianvalleyhumanesociety.org or call 794-0944 for times.
