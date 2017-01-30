Canyon County Pet of the Week: Rex

Rex, 4 months, is a beagle mix. He weighs 14 pounds and will be a nice medium-size dog as an adult. Beagles are known to be loving and lovable, easygoing and companionable. They are scent hounds, primarily used for hunting rabbits. Beagles love to follow their noses, which can sometimes get them into sticky situations. These dogs are solid, sturdy and fairly easy to care for, but they do need to run around and let off steam. Be sure to have a securely fenced yard for Rex where he can run and play safely. He is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped
Rex is in the Dog Adoption wing at the West Valley Humane Society at 5801 Graye Lane in Caldwell. The hours of operation are Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and closed on Sundays. For more information on other adoptable pets visit www.westvalleyhumanesociety.org
