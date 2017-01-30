Ada County Pet of the Week: Tang

Tang, 3, is a neutered male domestic shorthair with handsome orange tiger markings. Tang is a playful boy who loves to chase after balls. He would appreciate a nice selection of toys in his new home. He is sweet and affectionate and would love to cuddle on your lap or lounge next to you on the couch, though he’s not a huge fan of being held. Tang seems to get along with other cats, although it’s important to introduce new animals in the home carefully. He tolerates dogs, but would probably prefer a family without them. He is friendly around new people and should do OK with respectful children.
Meet Tang (#34195448) at the Idaho Humane Society’s PetSmart Everyday Adoption Center, 130 N. Milwaukee St. in Boise. The EAC is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day except Sunday, when it closes at 6 p.m. The main IHS shelter is at 4775 Dorman St. in Boise and open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. Learn more and see other adoptable pets at idahohumanesociety.org.
