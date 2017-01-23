Meridian Pet of the Week: Benny

Benny, 2, is a miniature pinscher/Chihuahua mix left on the doorstep of another shelter and found in the middle of the night by an officer on patrol. He spent a week in a foster home where he could decompress. Benny’s foster mom said he only barked when someone was at the door; he isn’t potty trained (only sniffed a lot when he needed to go); he does better with women but will warm up to men; and loves belly rubs. He needs to be approached slowly; he will growl if startled. He is obedient but growled at other dogs. Overall, he is playful and sweet.
Meet Benny at the Meridian Canine Rescue (formerly Meridian Valley Humane Society) and fill out an application. All applications will be considered and the adoption coordinator will call the person chosen to adopt the dog after the available date. To meet other dogs, visit the Rescue at 191 N. Linder Road in Meridian. Open hours vary; visit meridianvalleyhumanesociety.org or call 794-0944 for times.
