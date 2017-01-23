Canyon County Pet of the Week: Cookie Lyon

Cookie Lyon, 2, is a Himalayan mix. She has a long and full coat with tortie point coloring and striking ice blue eyes. She has done well with other cats, is tolerant of handling, is litter-pan-trained, and has a gentle nature about her. She is not very vocal and has an independent spirit but when she wants some cuddle time she will let you know. When Cookie does want some of your attention is she will pat you on the arm (but won’t use her claws).
Cookie Lyon is in the Cat Adoption Room at the West Valley Humane Society at 5801 Graye Lane in Caldwell. The hours of operation are Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and closed on Sundays. For more information on other adoptable pets, visit our website at: www.westvalleyhumanesociety.org
Comments