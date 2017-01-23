Pets

January 23, 2017 7:38 PM

Ada County Pet of the Week: Tippi

Tippi, 3, is an 18-pound spayed female red and white terrier mix. She came to the Idaho Humane Society from an overcrowded shelter in California and quickly became a staff favorite. Tippi is a shy, gentle dog with a big heart. She’s very loving and affectionate once she gets to know you and will be a loyal companion for her new people. She would be a great match for an older couple or single adult looking for an easy-to-handle, smaller dog. She could be OK with older children as long as they are gentle and respectful of her space. She would love a calm, quiet home.

You can find Tippi (#34160150) in kennel 400 at the Idaho Humane Society, 4775 Dorman St. in Boise. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. You can learn more and see other adoptable pets at idahohumanesociety.org.

Related content

Pets

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Your dog's memory may be more "human" than you thought

View more video

Entertainment Videos