Ada County Pet of the Week: Tippi

Tippi, 3, is an 18-pound spayed female red and white terrier mix. She came to the Idaho Humane Society from an overcrowded shelter in California and quickly became a staff favorite. Tippi is a shy, gentle dog with a big heart. She’s very loving and affectionate once she gets to know you and will be a loyal companion for her new people. She would be a great match for an older couple or single adult looking for an easy-to-handle, smaller dog. She could be OK with older children as long as they are gentle and respectful of her space. She would love a calm, quiet home.
You can find Tippi (#34160150) in kennel 400 at the Idaho Humane Society, 4775 Dorman St. in Boise. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. You can learn more and see other adoptable pets at idahohumanesociety.org.
Comments