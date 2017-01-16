Meridian Pet of the Week: Bear

Bear, 5, is part corgi and part border collie, and is still full of puppy energy. She loves playing fetch (she loves her ball) and going for runs. Bear knows all her basic commands. She is said to be good with kids over 8, and is house- and kennel-trained. In her last home, Bear did not always get along with her dog companion because of her dominant personality, and may do best in a home with no other dogs. She can be protective of her people, and may show aggression towards outsiders, so she needs a handler able to work with her. Overall, she is a sweet girl, and would make a great companion for anyone with an active lifestyle.
To meet Bear, stop by the Meridian Canine Rescue (formerly Meridian Valley Humane Society). To apply for Bear, visit the rescue and fill out an application. All applications will be considered and the adoption coordinator will call the person chosen to adopt the dog after the available date. To meet other dogs available for adoption, visit Meridian Canine Rescue at 191 N. Linder Road in Meridian. Open hours vary; visit meridianvalleyhumanesociety.org or call 794-0944 for times.
Comments