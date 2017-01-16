Canyon County Pet of the Week: Dusty

Dusty, 7, is a large Lab retriever mix, weighs 78 pounds and has a marbled blue/black short coat. She knows sit, stay, lay down, wait, fetch, and before she eats she will sit and wait until you tell her “eat.” She loves toys and treats and people. She is calm and gentle, and loves to play. She would be best in a home with older children. Dusty loves to go for walks, but pulls on the leash a bit so that could be something to work on. Dusty gets along with most dogs, but is an Alpha female so meet and greets are mandatory. No cats for this girl. She is spayed, microchipped and vaccinated.
Dusty resides in the Dog Adoption wing at the West Valley Humane Society at 5801 Graye Lane in Caldwell. The hours of operation are Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and closed on Sundays. For more information on other adoptable pets visit www.westvalleyhumanesociety.org.
