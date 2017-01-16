Ada County Pet of the Week: Boo Berry and Captain Crunch

Boo Berry and Captain Crunch, each 7 months, are a bonded pair of young rabbits that need to find a home together. Boo Berry is a petite spayed female light brown domestic rabbit. Captain Crunch is a neutered male brown lionhead rabbit mix. They first arrived at the shelter when they were too young for adoption, so they spent time in foster care together. Rabbits that are bonded rarely stray far from one another. They calm each other and should not be separated. Boo Berry and Captain Crunch can be a little timid at first, so they will need a patient owner who will give them time to warm up to their new environment. Anyone interested in adopting should do their research. Rabbits can live for a decade and require specialized veterinary care, as well as daily activity in a rabbit-proof space and a constant supply of timothy. But they are also affectionate creatures that make wonderful pets.
Meet Boo Berry (#32068100) and Captain Crunch (#32068120) at the Idaho Humane Society’s PetSmart Everyday Adoption Center, 130 N. Milwaukee St. in Boise. It is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day except Sunday, when it closes at 6 p.m. The main IHS shelter is at 4775 Dorman St. in Boise and open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. Learn more and see other adoptable pets at idahohumanesociety.org.
