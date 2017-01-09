Meridian Pet of the Week: Sedona

Sedona, 2, is a spayed female Chihuahua. Sedona gets along well with other dogs and knows the “come” command. We had the opportunity to place Sedona in a foster home after a failed adoption revealed some behavioral challenges. Her foster dad, Joel, worked with Sedona to gain her trust. She is now back and waiting for a family to take her home forever. Joel says, “Sedona is a little cuddle bug, a quintessential lap dog who enjoys nothing more than spending time with her human. She does have some trust issues with men, and will do best in a home with a single woman or with a couple as long as the man is patient and calm. She is a very timid and flighty dog. She does better with positive encouragement for doing the right thing, and I’d recommend not disciplining her for doing the wrong thing if possible. She still needs more house training and I emphasize again she needs to be with someone who is patient and understanding of her timidity.”
If you’re interested in Sedona, please call the Meridian Canine Rescue at 208-794-0944 to schedule a meet-and-greet with her foster family. To apply for Sedona, visit the rescue and fill out an application. All applications will be considered and the adoption coordinator will call the person chosen to adopt the dog after the available date. To meet other dogs available for adoption, visit Meridian Valley Humane Society at 191 N. Linder Road in Meridian. Open hours vary; visit meridianvalleyhumanesociety.org or call 794-0944 for times.
