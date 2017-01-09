Canyon County Pet of the Week: Odin

Odin, 2, is a Terrier mix with a sunny personality and super-cute looks. Odin has done well here with large and small dogs, although being a Terrier mix means that his ideal home may be best without cats and other small critters. Odin is showing promise of house training as he keeps his kennel clean and tidy and does his business outside during his walks. Odin is seeking an active family who will challenge him with daily physical exercise to keep his body and mind healthy. Odin is neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, dewormed and ready to find his forever home.
Odin resides in Dog Adoptions at the West Valley Humane Society located at 5801 Graye Lane in Caldwell. The hours of operation are Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; closed on Sundays. For more information on our other adoptable pets, please visit westvalleyhumanesociety.org.
Comments