Ada County Pet of the Week: Love Bug

Love Bug, 10, is a neutered male domestic shorthair with handsome black and brown tabby markings and bright green eyes. He is a very sweet boy who has unfortunately been through the shelter more than once through no fault of his own. He will make a wonderful, calm companion. Though he can be a little timid at first, he quickly warms up to new people and is a very affectionate boy. Love Bug spent some time in our Women Inmate Social Kitty Retreat (WISKR) program recovering from a kitty cold, but he’s feeling much better now and is ready to settle down in a home of his own.
You can find Love Bug (#12971127) at our PetSmart Everyday Adoption Center, 130 N. Milwaukee St. in Boise. It is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day except Sunday, when it closes at 6 p.m. You can learn more and see other adoptable pets at idahohumanesociety.org or at the Idaho Humane Society, 4775 Dorman St. in Boise. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week.
