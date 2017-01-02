Meridian Pet of the Week: Rory

Rory, 2, is a Rat Terrier who recently arrived from a shelter from Utah where he was not doing well because he’s so fearful. Volunteers helped Rory into a foster home where he decompressed. He appeared shy and scared but his foster mom reports that he’s a totally different dog in the home environment; he is pretty curious. He has been good about going out to go to the bathroom. He is good with the other dogs.
Rory is currently in a foster home, so call the Rescue at 794-0944 to schedule a meet-and-greet. To apply for Rory, visit the rescue and fill out an application. All applications will be considered and the adoption coordinator will call the person chosen to adopt the dog after the available date. To meet other dogs available for adoption, visit Meridian Valley Humane Society at 191 N. Linder Road in Meridian. Open hours vary; visit meridianvalleyhumanesociety.org or call 794-0944 for times.
Comments