Canyon County Pet of the Week: Miss Muffet

Miss Muffet, 10 months, is a baby Chihuahua. She is tiny at 7 pounds and has a short tan and white coat. She will make a nice companion for a family with no children or older children. If you have other dogs in the home, bring each of them in for a meet and greet as she can be choosy and wants to be the alpha with her companions. She will need to be an indoor dog and have a safe and secure yard for her to play. She is spayed, microchipped, vaccinated and dewormed.
Miss Muffet is in Dog Adoptions at the West Valley Humane Society at 5801 Graye Lane in Caldwell. The hours of operation are Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and closed on Sunday. For more information on other adoptable pets visit www.westvalleyhumanesociety.org
