Ada County Pet of the Week: Roxy Mae

Roxy Mae, 4, is a 40-pound spayed female American pit bull terrier-Chinese Shar-Pei mix. She is a social butterfly who wants to meet every person in the room. She seems to enjoy the company of other dogs as well, though she needs a home without cats because she is overly interested in them. Roxy Mae is well-trained and loves showing off the tricks she knows for a treat. She is underweight at the moment, so her new owners will need to consult with a veterinarian and get her on a healthy diet. (She may be tempted to surf kitchen counters looking for food so keep that in mind.) Roxy Mae needs to live inside with her people and should not be kept outdoors alone for extended periods of time.
Meet Roxy Mae (#34191507) in kennel 404 at the Idaho Humane Society, 4775 Dorman St. in Boise. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. Learn more and see other adoptable pets at idahohumanesociety.org.
