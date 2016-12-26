Meridian Pet of the Week: Gracie

Gracie, 1, is back at the shelter. This special-needs pup is a Rhodesian ridgeback. Her canine Megaesophagus is now under control and she uses a Bailey Chair for her mealtimes. Gracie will need to be given food and water in her Bailey Chair for the rest of her life to manage her condition. Gracie has displayed some behaviors that will need to be managed. Like any pup, she is a high-energy dog who needs a lot of attention. Her previous guardian reports that Gracie has the tendency to engage in destructive behaviors and to escape the yard. To address these, the shelter will give adopters resources on crate-training, exercise and positive reinforcement techniques. Gracie can be reactive to others outside of her home but she has been friendly to everyone at the shelter and has not reacted poorly when taken out for walks.
To apply for Gracie, visit the rescue and fill out an application. All applications will be considered and the adoption coordinator will call the person chosen to adopt the dog after the available date. To meet Gracie or other dogs, visit Meridian Valley Humane Society at 191 N. Linder Road in Meridian. Open hours vary; visit meridianvalleyhumanesociety.org or call 794-0944 for times.
