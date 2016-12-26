Canyon County Pet of the Week: Frosty

Frosty, 3, is a male retriever mix who weighs 60 pounds. He is house-trained and strong, so he will need a person on the other end of his leash who is able to hold onto him. He is curious and energetic and will need a home with a securely fenced yard so that he can run and play daily and safely. He’ll enjoy being an indoor dog. He also has a calm and affectionate demeanor. Frosty is current on his vaccinations, micro-chipped and neutered.
Frosty resides in Dog Adoptions at the West Valley Humane Society at 5801 Graye Lane in Caldwell. The hours of operation are Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and closed on Sundays. For more information on other adoptable pets, visit www.westvalleyhumanesociety.org
