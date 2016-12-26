Ada County Pet of the Week: Bugs

Bugs is a young rabbit with a handsome tan- and lilac-colored coat. He is a low-key, sweet boy who enjoys attention. Rabbits are wonderful companions to consider if you work during the day because they can be litterbox-trained and stay safely in a cage while you are out. However, they do require daily activity and hours to roam in a rabbit-proof space — so plan on spending time with them when you get home every day. It’s important to note that they can live for a decade and do require specialized care, such as a constant supply of Timothy hay and water, so do your research before considering adoption.
Meet Bugs (#33582309) and other rabbits at the Idaho Humane Society, 4775 Dorman St. in Boise. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. See other adoptable pets at idahohumanesociety.org
