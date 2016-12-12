Meridian Pet of the Week: Candi

Candi, 6, is a boxer/Lab mix. She was transferred from another facility, where spending too much time in a kennel has caused sores to develop on her legs. She is currently on antibiotics and pain meds that appear to be helping. Candi is said to be good with kids, and has plenty of energy for playing. Her wiggly tail is a sign of her happy attitude and loving personality. She is both kennel-trained and house-trained, and has walked well on her leash. Candi would do best in a home where she spends most of the day with her humans.
To apply for Candi, visit the rescue and fill out an application. All applications will be considered and the adoption coordinator will call the person chosen to adopt the dog after the available date. To meet Candi or other dogs available for adoption, visit Meridian Valley Humane Society at 191 N. Linder Road in Meridian. Open hours vary; visit online at www.meridianvalleyhumanesociety.org or call 794-0944 for times.
