Canyon County Pet of the Week: Bingo

Bingo, 1, is a playful domestic shorthair cat. She sports a short, easy-to-care-for orange, brown and white coat and has beautiful amber-colored eyes. Bingo’s favorite activity is playing with her feather wand. She is good with other cats and resides in the colony room with six other felines. She enjoys being petted and cuddled and is generally just a cool cat. She is spayed, vaccinated and dewormed.
Bingo is at the West Valley Humane Society, at 5801 Graye Lane in Caldwell. The hours of operation are Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and closed on Sundays. For more information on other adoptable pets, visit www.westvalleyhumanesociety.org
