Ada County Pet of the Week: Fluff Monkey

Fluff Monkey, 8, is a 20-pound spayed female domestic longhair. She had matted fur that had to be shaved when she arrived at the shelter, but she will have a lovely black and white coat when it grows out again. Despite her age, Fluff Monkey has a playful side. She can also be very affectionate and enjoys cuddling. She’ll start purring when you pet her. She is a big girl who needs to lose some weight to live a long, healthy life; her new owners should work with a veterinarian to get her on a safe diet.
Meet Fluff Monkey (#34061487) in the cattery at the Idaho Humane Society, 4775 Dorman St. in Boise. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. Learn more and see other adoptable pets at idahohumanesociety.org.
