Meridian Pet of the Week: Harley

Harley, 8 months, was transferred to us from Blackfoot. This shepherd pup loves to give kisses. If you just sit still and let him love on you, he’d be a very happy little dude. Harley is good with other dogs so far.
To apply for Harley, visit the rescue and fill out an application. All applications will be considered and the adoption coordinator will call the person chosen to adopt the dog after the available date. To meet Athena or other dogs available for adoption, visit Meridian Valley Humane Society at 191 N. Linder Road in Meridian. Open hours vary; visit online at www.meridianvalleyhumanesociety.org or call 794-0944 for times.
Comments