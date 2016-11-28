Meridian Pet of the Week: Yogi

Yogi, 10 months, is a treeing walker hound who was rescued by a lovely woman after his previous humans treated him poorly. Yogi is neutered and vaccinated; he does well off-leash (unless he picks up a great scent), and he knows several commands via hand signals. He’s smart, sweet, friendly. Yogi is excellent with other dogs, great with cats, good with chickens and horses, and just about the best possible companion for children.
To meet Yogi, call the rescue at 794-0944 to be put you in touch with his foster mom. Then to apply for Yogi, visit the rescue and fill out an application. All applications will be considered and the adoption coordinator will call the person chosen to adopt the dog after the available date. To meet other dogs available for adoption, visit Meridian Valley Humane Society at 191 N. Linder Road in Meridian. Open hours vary; visit online at www.meridianvalleyhumanesociety.org or call 794-0944 for times.
