Meridian Pet of the Week: Athena

Athena is a 3-year-old female polka-dotted pit bull. She has lived a sad life so far: she was tied up and left. Yet she still has the biggest heart and loves people. Her enthusiasm for meeting new people is endearing. She is reportedly great with other dogs (as indicated by her rescuers and people at her previous shelter), but we will need to do more testing before adopting her into a home with dogs. Athena would do best in a home with no cats. She loves kids and loves being inside with her family. Due to her anxiety of being tied up, she needs to be on a leash if left outside because she wants to flee, at least until she adjusts and knows she is safe.
To apply for Athena, visit the rescue and fill out an application. All applications will be considered and the adoption coordinator will call the person chosen to adopt the dog after the available date. To meet Athena or other dogs available for adoption, visit Meridian Valley Humane Society at 191 N. Linder Road in Meridian. Open hours vary; visit online at www.meridianvalleyhumanesociety.org or call 794-0944 for times.
