Canyon County Pet of the Week: Grizzlee

Grizzlee is a Chow Chow mix, just over a year old, who has a beautiful fluffy coat and weighs 46 pounds. He arrived as a stray. Griz can be a little shy when he first meets you but after some get to know you time he is playful, bouncy and lovey. He is friendly and affectionate. He loves to receive gentle attention and to have his ears scratched. He is a gentle boy and is good with kids, adults, and seniors. Griz is good with other dogs his size and likes to play with toys. He needs a bit of work with his confidence in new situations but he is getting there with positive reinforcement including lots of praise and yummy treats.
Grizzlee is in the Dog Adoptions wing at the West Valley Humane Society at 5801 Graye Lane in Caldwell. The hours of operation are Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and closed on Sundays. The shelter will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, for Thanksgiving. For more information on other adoptable pets visit www.westvalleyhumanesociety.org
