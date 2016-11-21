Ada County Pet of the Week: Delilah

Delilah is a 10-year-old, 80-pound spayed female brown and white American pit bull terrier mix. She is a big girl with a big heart – she wags her tail for everyone she meets. She can be playful despite her age. Soft toys are her favorite, and she loves throwing them in the air and chasing after them.
Daily walks are important for Delilah – she needs to lose about 10 to 15 pounds for her health. Stick with healthy treats to help her learn a few new obedience commands and teach her not to jump up. Delilah has done well in play groups with other dogs at the shelter, but it’s always important to introduce dogs carefully and supervise interactions. She would probably prefer to be the only animal in a home.
Meet Delilah (#33630199) at the Idaho Humane Society’s PetSmart Everyday Adoption Center, 130 N. Milwaukee St. It is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day except Sunday, when it closes at 6 p.m. The adoption center and the IHS shelter at 4775 Dorman St. will be closed for Thanksgiving but open on Black Friday with 30 percent of all adoption fees for the day.
