Meridian Pet of the Week: Coors

Coors, 10 months, is a handsome hound/Lab mix who has spent the past week in a foster home. Coors is neutered, vaccinated, and good with dogs and cats. He will need training since he didn’t have any or any social interaction with his previous owners. But he is a fast learner. His leash manners do need some work. He likes to be the alpha so he could have some issues with existing alphas in the house. Once he gets in his kennel he barks for about 5-10 minutes and then settles down. And he keeps his kennel clean all night.
To apply for Coors, visit the rescue and fill out an application. All applications will be considered and the adoption coordinator will call the person chosen to adopt the dog after the available date. To meet Coors or other dogs available for adoption, visit Meridian Valley Humane Society at 191 N. Linder Road in Meridian. Open hours vary; visit online at www.meridianvalleyhumanesociety.org or call 794-0944 for times.
