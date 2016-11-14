Canyon County Pet of the Week: Gloria

Gloria, 5, is a pretty Rottweiler. She could use a healthy diet to help her loose some excess weight. Gloria is a friendly girl who came to us as a stray. She has nice leash manners and does not react to the other dogs when passing by them in the indoor kennel area or in the outside yard. She is friendly, sweet, mellow and gentle. She is most likely housetrained. Gloria was friendly with dogs she was introduced to here. The shelter staff believes she can live with a small breed dog, however due to her large size their playtime should be monitored. Gloria is spayed, microchipped, vaccinated and dewormed.
Gloria resides in Dog Adoptions at the West Valley Humane Society at 5801 Graye Lane in Caldwell. The hours of operation are Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and closed on Sundays. For more information on our other available pets please visit our website at www.westvalleyhumanesociety.org
