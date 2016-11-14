Ada County Pet of the Week: Gambit

Gambit, 1, is a neutered male domestic longhair with brown, black and white tabby markings. He came to the shelter as a stray at the end of August and spent two months recovering from surgery to fix his left hind leg, which hadn’t healed correctly after a fracture. Gambit is a sweet boy who loves pets and cuddles. Although he might hide a little when he first goes home, he warms up to new things pretty quickly. He doesn’t always like other cats but can get along with them after time and careful introductions.
You can meet Gambit (#33359257) in cage 25 at the Idaho Humane Society. The shelter is located at 4775 Dorman St. in Boise and open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. Learn more and see other adoptable pets at idahohumanesociety.org.
