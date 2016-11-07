Meridian Pet of the Week: Captain

Captain, 3, is a male Pointer/Retriever mix. Captain was in danger of being euthanized at another shelter before rescuers brought him to us. Captain should be adopted into a home with no other dogs; however, he is good with some dogs after slow introductions, especially small dogs, and his new family should continue his socialization. He is great on walks and is not dog-reactive. Captain is learning to be kennel trained (he's already house-trained), though he does react poorly toward barriers in general (fences, crates). He is a jumper and an escape artist and will need to go to a home with a very secure yard. Captain is a big fan of snuggling with humans, though he would probably be too much dog for the smallest among us. Come meet Captain today.
To apply for Captain, visit the rescue and fill out an application. All applications will be considered and the adoption coordinator will call the person chosen to adopt the dog after the available date. To meet Captain or other dogs available for adoption, visit Meridian Valley Humane Society at 191 N. Linder Road in Meridian. Open hours vary; visit online at www.meridianvalleyhumanesociety.org or call 794-0944 for times.
Comments