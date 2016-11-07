Canyon County Pet of the Week: Benji

Happy-go-lucky puppy Benji, 6 months, is a happy go lucky puppy. The best guess on his breed mix is that he is Havanese, poodle and Yorkie. He has a fluffy hair coat that will require regular grooming to keep him looking and feeling his best. Puppy classes will help him learn the basics, including house-training, leash-training and continued socialization. Benji is a happy boy who has already made a lot of friends at the shelter. He is neutered, microchipped, vaccinated and dewormed. His adoption fee covers his vet package.
Benji is in the Dog Adoption wing here at the West Valley Humane Society at 5801 Graye Lane in Caldwell. The hours of operation are Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and closed on Sundays. For more information on other adoptable pets visit www.westvalleyhumanesociety.org
