Ada County Pet of the Week: Tigger

Tigger, 5, is a 63-pound spayed female brown and white American pit bull terrier mix. She graduated from the Inmate Dog Alliance Project of Idaho training program in 2013 knowing lots of commands and tricks, but she would benefit on a refresher obedience course. She is a smart girl who learns quickly with food rewards — although she is a bit overweight at the moment, so apples or carrots are ideal treats for her. Tigger has lived with children and cats before, but it may take a little time to warm up to new family members. She can be uneasy with some handling, so any children in the home should be at least 10 years of age. Tigger has not been well socialized around other dogs and appears to be uncomfortable with them, so she will do best living as the only dog in her home.
You can meet Tigger (#17530096) in kennel 405 at the Idaho Humane Society, 4775 Dorman St. in Boise. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. You can learn more and see other adoptable pets at idahohumanesociety.org.
